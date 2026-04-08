Lexington Manufacturing Introduces 5‑Piece Cabinet Door Program

COON RAPIDS, Minn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Manufacturing announced today the introduction of its 5‑Piece Cabinet Door Program, expanding its engineered component offering with cabinet doors designed for precision, consistency, and scalable production.

The Cabinet Door Program is built on the same engineering principles that define Lexington's 45-year history of providing component solutions. Each door is purpose‑designed for repeatable manufacturing, with controlled materials, defined constructions, and consistency across every part.

"Entering the cabinet door space is a natural progression for Lexington," said Dylan Dimke, Vice President of Sales. "Our customers already rely on us for precision profile wrapping and consistent components. Extending that expertise into 5‑piece cabinet doors allows us to support more manufacturers within the building industry."

Lexington's 5‑piece cabinet doors are manufactured using high‑quality MDF cores and advanced 2DL surfaces. An exact material match between stile, rail, and center panel is maintained on all solid‑color designs, supporting visual consistency and dimensional accuracy without the need for paint or secondary finishing processes.

The program features four engineered door styles, including the Lexington Signature Slim Shaker, a patented slim shaker design developed to deliver accurate alignment, structural integrity, and clean modern proportions. Additional profiles support both transitional and contemporary applications while maintaining consistent construction standards across sizes.

To support cohesive cabinet systems, Lexington also offers wrapped accessory mouldings—including crown, scribe, and quarter round—precisely matched to each door finish.

The Lexington 5‑Piece Cabinet Door Program is manufactured in the USA and is available now.

About Lexington: Founded in 1981, Lexington Manufacturing is a premier OEM supplier and contract manufacturer specializing in close-tolerance components for the fenestration industry. With over 40 years of expertise, Lexington offers comprehensive solutions that address the diverse needs of the marketplace. Advanced capabilities include profile wrapping, robotic painting, CNC machining and moulding, panel processing and optimization, as well as component solutions for flush doors, stile and rail doors, entry doors, cabinet doors, fire-rated doors, window assemblies, and architectural ceilings.

Operating in Minneapolis and Brainerd, Minnesota; Anderson, Indiana; Covington, Georgia, as well as recently opening a facility in Prineville, Oregon, Lexington Manufacturing is committed to helping partners optimize their production processes to minimize waste and maximize efficiency, ensuring top-quality products for their customers and end-users.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: Nicole Anderson, Director of Business Relations, Lexington Manufacturing, [email protected].

SOURCE Lexington Manufacturing