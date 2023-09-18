Lexington, MS Police Department Selects CivicEye to Provide Cloud-Based RMS and Court Management Solutions

CivicEye

18 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

The agency will leverage the technology to improve data collection, thereby fostering greater transparency and accountability within the agency.

LEXINGTON, Miss., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, the full spectrum platform for public safety, has been selected to upgrade the records management and court management systems of Lexington Police Department in Mississippi. Lexington PD will be one of the first agencies to implement the CivicCase for Court system, CivicEye's latest product in their suite of cloud-based software solutions.

CivicCase for Court offers users the convenience to create and access digital dockets and customizable forms, manage billing, generate subpoenas, and access case summaries, among other features. This new product will seamlessly share information with integrated technologies, like Lexington PD's new RMS, CivicRMS. Unlike the agency's previous RMS, CivicRMS provides NIBRS-compliant reporting and data analytics capabilities. Together, these tools enable efficient and secure data sharing between the police department and court system.

"In the past, our officers always had to return to the department building to input any updates within the RMS," said Chief Henderson. "Now, our agency can use CivicEye's cloud-based technology to share data instantly with our courts, which will help us better protect our data and serve our community."

With this improved security, the agency will be able to track all users' activity and protect sensitive information. Additionally, Lexington PD will be able to access critical CAD information within their RMS and search thousands of files instantly with advanced search functionality—all within a CJIS-secure environment.

"We're proud to offer more than just software out of a box to our partners in Lexington—we're providing an evolving solution that improves communication across stakeholders within the city," said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye. "This partnership marks another significant step in the city's effort to underpin the foundation required to strengthen bridges and build community trust."

CivicEye, which serves law enforcement and prosecutors across the United States, already hosts 24 law enforcement agencies within Mississippi.

About CivicEye

CivicEye delivers modern, easy-to-use cloud software for law enforcement and prosecutors that enhances daily workflows and improves community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments. CivicEye serves over 130 agencies across the United States.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Clarke, [email protected]

Sales Contact:
Khristian Gutierrez, [email protected]

www.civiceye.com

SOURCE CivicEye

