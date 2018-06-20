Lexington Partners Announces Leadership Changes

Mr. Warren, who joined Lexington in 1994, leads Lexington's U.S. secondary investment activity, originating and evaluating secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments. Mr. Ristvedt joined the Lexington team in 2001 and today guides the Firm's non-U.S. secondary investment activity from London.

Mr. Nicklas said, "I could not be more proud to announce these new leadership responsibilities. The Lexington team is tested and highly experienced, having successfully led our funds and effectively carried out Lexington's investment strategies over the past two decades.

"Together, Wil Warren and Pål Ristvedt have been important contributors to the Firm's success, creating significant value for our limited partners," continued Mr. Nicklas. "They are proven investors with strong track records and their industry leading experience in the origination and evaluation of secondary transactions has been central to Lexington's continued innovation in the global secondary market. The promotions of Wil and Pål reflect both the growth of Lexington and recognition of each individual's substantial and ongoing contribution to the Firm's success and direction."

In conjunction with these appointments, Mr. Nicklas announced that he has assumed the role of Founder and non-executive Chairman. Mr. Nicklas will continue to be a significant investor in Lexington, but will no longer be actively engaged in the operations of the Firm.

"Having been part of Lexington Partners for nearly 25 years, I am humbled by the responsibility I am assuming in this new role and could not be more excited to partner with Pål and the entire Lexington team to maintain Lexington's leadership position in our investment strategies in the secondary and co-invest markets," said Mr. Warren. "We are incredibly energized as we look to the future. At the same time, all of us at Lexington want to express our sincerest gratitude to Brent Nicklas as he takes on a new role within the firm as Founder and non-executive Chairman. Brent is a giant in our industry and a true visionary who helped pioneer investment strategies in the secondary and co-investment markets."

Lexington also announced that Marshall Parke, who joined the Firm in 2000, has assumed the role of Vice Chairman. Mr. Parke has guided Lexington's non-U.S. activity from London and played an important role in building the Firm's international business.

About Lexington Partners

Lexington Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager primarily involved in providing liquidity to owners of private equity and other alternative investments and in making co-investments alongside leading private equity sponsors. Lexington Partners is one of the largest independent managers of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds with more than $38 billion in committed capital. Lexington has acquired over 2,900 secondary and co-investment interests through 750 transactions with a total value in excess of $44 billion, including $12 billion of syndications. Lexington also invests in private investment funds during their initial formation and has committed to more than 370 new funds in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Lexington has offices strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative investing – New York, Boston, Menlo Park, London, Hong Kong, and Santiago. Lexington also has senior advisors located in Asia, Australia, and Latin America. Additional information may be found at www.lexingtonpartners.com.

