Lexington Partners Appoints YS Yang as Senior Advisor to Focus on Korea

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners ("Lexington"), one of the world's largest and most experienced managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, today announced the appointment of YS Yang as a Senior Advisor based in Seoul, Korea. Mr. Yang is the former CEO of STIC Alternative in Korea, and, before that, served as the Head of Alternative Investments and Investment Strategies at Korea's National Pension Service.

Lexington established a presence in Asia more than a decade ago, opening an office in Hong Kong in 2010. Lexington has raised significant capital in Asia from sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, and public pensions. Mr. Yang's appointment as Senior Advisor is expected to further strengthen Lexington's long-standing relationships in the region, where the private equity market continues to expand.

Commenting on Mr. Yang's appointment, John Lee, Partner of Lexington, said, "We are excited to have YS join Lexington as a Senior Advisor, strengthening our relationships and network in Korea. He brings to his role significant experience and network from his time working for some of Korea's most distinguished institutions."

YS Yang graduated from Seoul National University with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Economics.

About Lexington Partners

Lexington Partners is one of the world's largest and most successful managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, with over $82 billion of total capitalization. The firm helped pioneer the development of the institutional secondary market over 35 years ago and created one of the first independent, discretionary co-investment programs 27 years ago. Lexington provides strategic, customized liquidity solutions to global investors and private equity sponsors alike, supported by its dedicated and well-capitalized secondary, continuation vehicle, and co-investment platforms. Lexington's experienced professionals are strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative asset investing across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Lexington is the global secondary private equity and co-investments specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton. Additional information can be found at lexingtonpartners.com.

