Lexington Partners Names Three New Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners L.P. ("Lexington"), a leading global manager of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, today announced that it has promoted three investment professionals to Partner, effective January 1, 2026.

Lexington's three new Partners are all members of the Secondary team primarily focused on the origination, evaluation, and execution of secondary opportunities, including partnership and GP-led transactions:

Peter Grape , based in Boston and joined Lexington in 2013.

, based in Boston and joined Lexington in 2013. Simon Oak , based in New York and rejoined Lexington after business school in 2010.

, based in New York and rejoined Lexington after business school in 2010. Michael (Mike) Skelly, based in New York and joined Lexington in 2010.

"These promotions recognize Peter, Simon, and Mike's long-standing contributions to Lexington, and their leadership across our global platform," said Wil Warren, Partner and President of Lexington. "Each has demonstrated strong judgment, collaboration and dedication, and we congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to their continued success."

With these promotions, Lexington's Partner group continues to reflect the firm's emphasis on developing talent from within and expands the Partner group to 28 members. On average, the firm's Partners have 20 years of private equity experience. Lexington has more than 200 professionals, including 89 investment professionals, across its nine global offices.

About Lexington Partners

Lexington Partners is one of the world's largest and most successful managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, with over $82 billion of total capitalization. The firm helped pioneer the development of the institutional secondary market over 35 years ago and created one of the first independent, discretionary co-investment programs 28 years ago. Lexington provides strategic, customized liquidity solutions to global investors and private equity sponsors alike, supported by its dedicated and well-capitalized secondary, continuation vehicle, and co-investment platforms. Lexington's experienced professionals are strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative asset investing across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Lexington is the global secondary private equity and co-investments specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] that operates as Franklin Templeton. Additional information can be found at lexingtonpartners.com.

Media Contact: Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC, [email protected]

SOURCE Lexington Partners