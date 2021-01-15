Lexington Partners Opens São Paulo Office, Expanding Presence in Latin America

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners ("Lexington"), a leading global alternative investment manager, today announced it has opened an office in São Paulo, Brazil. The new office will be Lexington's second in Latin America, following the opening of a regional headquarters in Santiago, Chile in 2016.

"As a global secondary market leader, Lexington Partners established an early presence in Latin America. Our new São Paulo office gives us the opportunity to complement Lexington's regional footprint, expand our network, and build on the relationships that we initiated over a decade ago, particularly as investors from Brazil are increasing their allocation to international private equity. We expect Brazil's private equity industry will continue to evolve in the coming years and are pleased to establish a local base from which to engage directly with investors and high-quality managers," said Jose Sosa del Valle, Partner of Lexington and Head of Latin America.

The new São Paulo office will supplement Lexington's existing Santiago office, from which the firm covers its extensive investor base in Latin America. The São Paulo office is led by Renato Weiss, who joined Lexington in 2016 and previously was based in Santiago.

Lexington Partners is one of the world's largest independent managers of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds. Lexington's leadership position over the past 30 years has attracted commitments from major public pensions, corporate pensions, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, and family offices in more than 40 countries, including significant commitments from investors based in Latin America.

In January 2020, Lexington announced the final closing of Lexington Capital Partners IX at $14 billion. The São Paulo office is Lexington's eighth office globally and complements Lexington's strong presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

About Lexington Partners

Lexington Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager primarily involved in providing liquidity solutions to owners of private equity and other alternative investments and in making co-investments alongside leading private equity sponsors. Lexington Partners is one of the largest independent managers of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds with $52 billion in committed capital since inception. Lexington has acquired over 3,400 secondary and co-investment interests through more than 900 transactions with a total value in excess of $62 billion, including $15 billion of syndications. Lexington also invests in private investment funds during their initial formation and has committed to more than 500 new funds in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Lexington has offices strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative investing – New York, Boston, Menlo Park, London, Hong Kong, Santiago, São Paulo and Luxembourg. Lexington also has senior advisors covering Asia, Australia, and the United States. Additional information can be found at www.lexingtonpartners.com.

