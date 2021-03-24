LexisNexis And Appdetex Form Alliance To Protect Global Brands In Europe From Brand Abuse In Digital Channels

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, business information and analytics, and Appdetex, a global brand protection leader and expert in online detection, assessment, and enforcement of online infringement, today announced a strategic alliance to bring Appdetex digital brand protection solutions to global brands in Europe and the Middle East. The alliance combines the strong global presence of LexisNexis® with best-in-class solutions from Appdetex that automate finding and removing malicious online brand impersonators swiftly to minimize financial and reputation damage.

"With the accelerated adoption of digital channels during the COVID-19 pandemic, brand abuse has become systemic," said Faisal Shah, CEO of Appdetex. "Coordinated networks and individual bad actors have stepped up creating fake websites, mobile apps, ads, and social profiles to prey upon internet and mobile users and interrupt interactions between customers and the brands they trust. Our alliance with LexisNexis, a global intellectual property protection leader, will enable us to expand into new geographies more quickly than we could on our own."

A recent Appdetex analysis of more than 100,000 online infringement and other abuse cases over a one-year period found that 25% of brand abuse is part of a systemic brand abuse network. The analysis also showed that in just six months unabated abuse network connections increased by 30% while the number of abuse network nodes grew by nearly 10x.

"Aggressive attacks on our customers' brands in digital channels generate additional cost of doing business from lost sales and potential legal liabilities," said Joe Froehlich, Managing Director, LexisNexis Intellectual Property solutions. "Four of the world's five most valuable brands rely on Appdetex for digital brand protection. The alliance with Appdetex will enable LexisNexis to provide global brands with another layer of protection for their intellectual property by mitigating digital risks."

Through the alliance, LexisNexis will expand its Intellectual Property portfolio in Europe and the Middle East with the addition of Brand Protection powered by Appdetex.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About LexisNexis® Intellectual Property

LexisNexis Intellectual Property brings clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our suite of workflow and analytics solutions (LexisNexis® IP Data Direct, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer®, LexisNexis® PatentSight® and LexisNexis TotalPatent One®) enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.

About Appdetex

Appdetex is in the business of solving business problems related to digital risks. With deep roots in intellectual property law, and applying technical innovation to securing brands, Appdetex is dedicated to brand protection professionals' success and is trusted by some of the world's largest brands, including consumer goods, gaming platforms, media, entertainment, and financial services companies. Disrupting highly organized, automated, and widespread systems of abuse requires technology and expertise. Appdetex has extensive experience in crafting efficient enforcement strategies at scale, from traditional takedown notices to deactivating bad actors' networks at their source. As a result, Appdetex provides comprehensive brand protection that mitigates a broad spectrum of abuse—swiftly.

