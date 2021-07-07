LexisNexis CounselLink Recognized in Hyperion Research Report as a Leading Enterprise Legal Management Solution

CounselLink receives Market Leader, Highly Innovative and Advanced Solution distinctions. Tweet this

The Hyperion report also awards Market Leader designations for specific capabilities that are highly differentiated in the market and recognizes Highly Innovative capabilities that are significantly novel in the market. In Hyperion's assessment of CounselLink, the report notes several capabilities that merit these distinctions:

Market Leading: Invoice Compliance Automation: CounselLink provides a unique combination of software and services to ensure 100% compliance, including the sophisticated SmartReview invoice review tool that delivers actionable intelligence significantly beyond task coding.

Market Leading: Platform Maturity: As one of the first vendors to embrace SaaS for enterprise legal management software, CounselLink delivers a unique value proposition with ever-evolving tools, capabilities, and partnerships.

Highly Innovative: Performance Metrics: Value-driven matter scorecards improve portfolio awareness and integrate into everyday processes to support informed decision-making.

Highly Innovative: Law Firm Payments: The CounselLink FastTrack invoice payment service uniquely enables law firms to improve cash flow while simplifying and streamlining payables processes.

"We are honored to again be recognized by Hyperion as a Market Leader, which is further validation of the value legal departments receive through our comprehensive legal management platform," said Aaron Pierce, General Manager of CounselLink. "Now more than ever, controlling costs is a top priority for legal departments. The CounselLink team is acutely aware of the challenges today's general counsel face and we continue to develop new features and solutions with that in mind."

Hyperion Research's MarketView report provides a comprehensive review of the broad market for Enterprise Legal Management technologies. The report provides a guidebook for ELM system evaluation, including market trends and dynamics, key components expected from leading solutions, an overview of vendors in the solution area, and guiding principles for selecting and implementing solutions. To read the full review of CounselLink, download the VendorView evaluation . The full MarketView report is available for download on the Hyperion Research website .

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About CounselLink®

LexisNexis® CounselLink® is the leading cloud-based legal management solution designed to help corporate legal departments gain 100% visibility into their work, matters, and invoices. CounselLink delivers Work Management, Financial Management, and Vendor Management solutions in one easy to use platform to help you to control costs, maximize productivity, and make better decisions. Gain access to meaningful data around the work your legal team does so you can demonstrate the value your department brings to the table. For nearly 30 years, LexisNexis has been providing innovative solutions for corporate legal departments – and we craft these solutions based on insights from thought leaders, industry expertise, and customer feedback. Discover more about CounselLink online: https://www.counsellink.com.

About Hyperion Global Partners

Founded in 2009, Hyperion Global Partners is recognized as the premier global business and technology advisory practice for the legal profession. We advise law firms, law departments and other legal service organizations to make intelligent, fact-based decisions about how to improve their operational performance.

Hyperion Research is the industry's leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence. The profession's leaders, innovators and trend-makers have come to rely on Hyperion Research as the premier provider of independent market research, analysis and advisory services. We provide unparalleled insight to the leading trends in legal strategy, operations, and technology.

Hyperion's analyst-based research and benchmarking informs 8 out of every 10 system selections each year.

For more information, visit www.hgpresearch.com.

