LexisNexis further champions the needs of patent professionals with new high-value dataset supporting more accurate and relevant prosecution guidance

Last year more than 7,500 PTAB decisions were made by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)—most resulting from a lengthy, costly process for prosecutors. Yet each decision can be an important resource to support and streamline the prosecution process, making extracting, tagging, and organizing relevant patent appeal content a critical component in their workflow.

PTAB Decisions search in the PatentAdvisor analytics platform features over 111,000 ex parte appeal documents, since 2007, tagged to 217 legal issues, enabling prosecutors to easily find winning arguments and get more accurate and relevant prosecution guidance. PTAB Decision data reveals the substance behind the statistics to guide specific response strategy and gives insights into additional information about examiner behavior that is beneficial throughout all stages of the prosecution process. The dataset will be continuously updated and tagged with the relevant issues using AI-supported algorithms and validated by patent experts.

"Our company has been serving the USPTO for more than 50 years, helping to digitize and streamline the prosecution process. With the launch of PTAB Decisions, we continue our commitment to supporting the evolution of the IP professional and fostering data-driven patent prosecution." said Andrew Matuch, President, LexisNexis Reed Tech and Intellectual Property Solutions.

PTAB Decision search is now available in LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.lexisnexisip.com/patentadvisor/PTAB

