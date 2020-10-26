LexisNexis InterAction and Foundation Software Group Team Up to Help Firms Improve Business Development Outcomes

The partnership allows firms to efficiently leverage their collective knowledge, better serve clients, and grow revenue. Tweet this

The combination of industry-leading CRM plus data management and firm intelligence solutions provides an unmatched experience, enabling firms to more efficiently leverage their collective knowledge to better understand and serve their clients and grow revenue. The streamlined integration will connect the contact and relationship content in InterAction with the rich client, matter, party, and lawyer data within Foundation. Unifying this data will offer firms insights needed to win specific opportunities, providing clear connections between relationships, opportunities, and experiences.

"Both Foundation and InterAction are focused on empowering firms to successfully execute their business development strategy," said Barry Solomon, Executive Vice President of Foundation Software Group. "This holistic best-of-breed solution enables firms to efficiently connect the dots across the client lifecycle from marketing initiatives to work being done by the lawyers, improving both the business and practice of law."

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About InterAction

LexisNexis® InterAction® is the leading client relationship platform for law and professional services firms. For almost three decades, InterAction has helped firms of all sizes drive business relationships, accelerate firm growth, and increase revenue by embedding client intelligence at the heart of every engagement. We aim to be a partner that helps you grow your book of business through an innovative portfolio that enables you to uncover value in your contacts while improving your ability to deliver meaningful relationship experiences. Discover more at interaction.com.

About Foundation Software Group

Foundation Software Group enables large law firms to transform their disparate data about clients, matters, people, and parties into usable and actionable information. Its Firm Intelligence platform includes integrated applications for Experience Management, Expertise Location, and Strategic Relationship Management — leveraging firm knowledge to win new business, improve client service, and gain insight into both the business and practice of law. Foundation is led by an accomplished team of professionals with deep experience in successful law firm application development. Learn more at https://foundationsg.com/

Media Contact

Erin Harrison

Plat4orm PR

203-610-9492

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis

Related Links

http://foundationsg.com

