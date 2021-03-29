LexisNexis InterAction Expands Partnership with Akin Gump

Our goal is to build a streamlined interface that provides lawyers with insight on every client from a holistic view. Tweet this

In choosing InterAction, Akin Gump cited the solution's numerous competitive advantages, including the capability of providing robust individual and company dashboards as well as new functionality that provides business planning capabilities for top-level practice initiatives. Another driver for the decision was InterAction's newly redesigned pipeline management functionality, which Akin Gump plans to integrate with their proposal system to help track opportunity outcomes.

"Akin Gump was looking for a system that would help lawyers build their business, grow relationships with clients, and collaborate across practice groups and offices," said Scott Winter, Director of Product Management for InterAction. "The firm recognizes the value of a system that was built from the ground up for the unique needs of law firms. In today's competitive environment, a holistic, data-based solution to managing relationships with current and potential clients is more critical than ever, and we are excited to expand our relationship with Akin Gump and its attorneys to help them achieve success and meet their goals."

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About InterAction

LexisNexis® InterAction® is the leading client relationship platform for law and professional services firms. For almost three decades, InterAction has helped firms of all sizes drive business relationships, accelerate firm growth, and increase revenue by embedding client intelligence at the heart of every engagement. We aim to be a partner that helps you grow your book of business through an innovative portfolio that enables you to uncover value in your contacts while improving your ability to deliver meaningful relationship experiences. Discover more at interaction.com.

About Akin Gump

Akin Gump is a global law firm with more than 900 lawyers and advisors who pride themselves on dedication to their clients and their communities. With 20 offices worldwide, we are renowned for numerous market-leading practices; our strengths in complex transactions and restructurings, high-stakes litigation, and public policy and regulatory matters; and our unyielding pro bono commitment. We partner with clients from both established industries and cutting-edge markets to deliver creative solutions to business-critical issues, helping them seize opportunities and anticipate challenges. Driven by our forward-thinking leadership, we have built a strong culture of innovation and collaboration as well as a talented and diverse workforce committed to the success of our clients and each other. We are intentional about fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where all employees are supported and given the tools to succeed. We are focused on recruiting and nurturing the next generation of exceptional legal talent and are proud that our recruitment and professional development efforts are recognized as among the best in the industry. Visit us at www.akingump.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Akin_Gump.

