LexisNexis Receives US Department of Justice Award to Provide Legal and Criminal Investigation Solutions Across Five Federal Agencies

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® today announced it was selected as a primary information provider to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to serve more than 44,000 attorneys, agents, analysts and professionals with legal and investigative technology solutions. The six-year, multi-million dollar contract award is the continuation of a longstanding relationship with the DOJ and its components, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshals Service, United States Attorney's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Under the new contract, the DOJ upgraded to the next generation investigative intelligence platform, Accurint® Virtual Crime Center. The platform, which combines the industry-leading public records repository with the largest law enforcement data available into one searchable solution, is available to DOJ users.

The DOJ expanded its premium legal research, docket tracking, and news, company and financial information, to give users the benefits of industry-leading legal news from Law360, as well as the complete Lexis Analytics suite, which includes Context and Lex Machina.

"At LexisNexis, we consider it an honor to put our innovation and research to work to advance the public safety mission across the different DOJ components," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and LexisNexis Special Services Inc. "What is great about this particular award is that it allows us to upgrade legacy location solutions to the next generation data sharing platform of Accurint Virtual Crime Center used by more than 1,400 jurisdictions."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit https://risk.lexisnexis.com, and https://www.relx.com/.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Media Contact:

Sara Herrmann

571.213-6866

sara.herrmann@lexisnexisrisk.com

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

www.lexisnexis.com

