LexisNexis Risk Solutions Addresses Medication Non-compliance through New Predictive Score

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has released a Socioeconomic Health Score that will provide insights on medication adherence for patients on a prescription maintenance regimens. Part of the company's suite of social determinants of health (SDOH) solutions, the score predicts an individual's medication adherence rate over 12 months with the goal of decreasing non-compliance.

"By identifying patients at the highest risk of failing to follow their medication protocol, pharmacies, payers, providers and other organizations entering into value-based agreements can take proactive steps to help them stay compliant and achieve optimal health outcomes," says Josh Schoeller, senior vice president and general manager, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions data scientists analyze environmental, economic and community attributes to identify factors, that when addressed, will lead to patients adhering to their medication regimens. All attributes used in the predictive score are clinically validated against health outcomes and help deliver the appropriate care interventions even when little to no traditional clinical data is available. LexisNexis Risk Solutions discovered the following insights based on the SDOH data analysis:

College attendance is positively correlated with medication adherence.

People with relatives or associates who live within 25 miles are more likely to be adherent.

Those individuals who are predicted to be "most adherent" are twice as likely to follow up with office visits within two weeks of an acute event; a practice which is known to reduce readmissions.

In the 12-month period analyzed there was a three-fold increase in Emergency Room (ER) visits for patients with the lowest medication adherence score, per the medication adherence model showing ER visit count by predicted decile.

These types of SDOH data insights can help organizations across the healthcare spectrum understand patient health and care needs more holistically, which can improve patient compliance by better addressing patient specific needs. LexisNexis Risk Solutions seeks to advance the value of SDOH data in healthcare and is part of a cross-industry collaborative that developed the guiding principles for use of SDOH data.

Medication adherence tools are essential for healthcare organizations in today's value-based system where nearly three in five1 Americans take at least one daily medication. Non-compliance negatively affects both the health outcomes and healthcare costs. As the prevalence of patients with chronic conditions will continue to increase,2 poor medication adherence costs the U.S. healthcare system at least $100 billion in preventable medical costs annually.3 Non-adherence has significant negative consequences on both patients and providers, including loss of treatment effectiveness and added costs.4

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Socioeconomic Health Score can provide insights into the key social determinants driving the medication adherence prediction so that healthcare organizations can help connect patients with resources to address their holistic needs. It can be used both independently of other clinical analytics models and in conjunction with existing care management, discharge, and planning platforms. The new predictive score is available in real time via API and in batch format.

To learn more about LexisNexis Socioeconomic Health Scores, click here.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

