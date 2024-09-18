LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized as Market Leader by Burton-Taylor in AML KYC Report

Report: Global 2024 spending for AML KYC data, information and services is projected to increase an already multibillion-dollar industry at a five-year CAGR of 22%.

Burton- Taylor cited LexisNexis Risk Solutions as the global market share leader for AML KYC data, information and services.

Burton- Taylor expects spending to continue rising due to an increasing number of criminals accessing new technologies.

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm Burton-Taylor has ranked LexisNexis® Risk Solutions as a market leader in its latest anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) report, reinforcing its status as a premier global provider of data and analytics. This recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering trusted solutions that address the complexities of financial crime compliance and risk management.

The Burton-Taylor 2024 Anti-Money Laundering/Know-Your Customer Data & Services Report highlights the expertise of LexisNexis Risk Solutions in offering a comprehensive suite of products designed to support organizations in combating financial crimes while helping ensure compliance with AML and KYC regulations.

The Burton-Taylor report notes that global 2024 spending for AML KYC data, information and services is projected to increase an already multibillion-dollar industry at a five-year CAGR of 22%. This is only expected to rise in the coming years with an increasing number of criminals utilizing technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is cited as the global market leader holding the greatest share of the industry's revenue.

"Being featured as a leader in Burton-Taylor's AML/KYC report affirms our commitment to excellence and innovation in financial crime risk management," said Matt Michaud, global head of financial crime compliance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our focus remains on harnessing the power of data, analytics and technology to empower our clients with the insights they need to mitigate risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance and contribute to building a safer financial world."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions prides itself on offering unparalleled risk insights through data-driven solutions that provide a more holistic view of customer profiles. This capability not only optimizes operational efficiency but significantly enhances customer experience and business decision-making.

