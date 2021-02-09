LexisNexis Risk Solutions Announces Top U.S. Hospice, Home Health Providers

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has announced the release of its Top 100 Hospice and Home Health Agencies Rankings for 2020. The annual report provides hospice care and home health organizations visibility into industry rankings, market dynamics, standing among competitors, and the overall industry environment for potential M&A activity and growth for their business.

The top U.S. provider lists are based on annual de-identified medical claims and patient volume data from the LexisNexis® MarketView™ claims database, information that uncovers industry trends in the hospice and home health markets. This compilation takes into account more than 2.2 billion de-identified medical claims.

"Decision-makers in the hospice and home health markets require detailed insights about market share and positioning to make strategic decisions that support growth," said Sean Larson, senior director, market and product strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, lower reimbursements, new entrants in the market, and consolidation trends, our solutions provide valuable guidance for stakeholders to stay informed and competitive."

2020 Top 10 Home Health Providers

1. Kindred Healthcare, Louisville, KY

2. Amedisys, Baton Rouge, LA

3. LHC Group Inc., Lafayette, LA

4. Encompass™ Home Health & Hospice, Dallas, TX

5. AccentCare Inc., Dallas TX

6. Bayada® Home Health Care, Moorestown, NJ

7. Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Brentwood, TN

8. Elara Caring, Addison, TX

9. Interim HealthCare® Inc., Sunrise, FL

10. Trinity Health at Home, Livonia, MI

2020 Top 10 Hospice Providers

1. Vitas® Healthcare, Miami, FL

2. Kindred Healthcare, Louisville, KY

3. HCR Manorcare, Toledo, OH

4. Amedisys Inc., Baton Rouge, LA

5. Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Rosemont, IL

6. CURO® Health Services LLC, Mooresville, NC

7. Compassus™, Brentwood, TN

8. Compassionate Care Hospice, Parsippany, NJ

9. Lifepath Hospice, Tampa, FL

10. Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ

LexisNexis provides comprehensive market data analysis through its MarketView solution to deliver an accurate and relevant perspective of the hospice and home health markets to its customers. Insights from the data offer a deeper view into referral patterns and agency affiliations which enable organizations to optimize their planning and growth strategy.

You can access the full list of 100 companies serving the home health and hospice communities here .

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX ), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

www.lexisnexis.com

