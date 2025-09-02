LexisNexis Risk Solutions Appoints Katie James to Lead DMV Digital Transformation Nationwide

Experienced Industry Advisor to Spearhead Innovation, Identity Verification, Fraud Prevention, and Customer-Centric Modernization for Motor Vehicle Agencies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Government today announced the appointment of Katie James as the new Head of Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) Solutions, a move that reinforces the company's commitment to driving digital transformation and operational excellence across motor vehicle agencies nationwide. In her new role, James will lead solution development and customer engagement across the DMV portfolio at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, with a focus on fraud prevention, payment processing, and vital records modernization. Her appointment reflects the company's mission to empower agencies with the tools they need to deliver secure, seamless, and cost-effective services.

With over twenty years of experience in the government sector, Katie James is a recognized force in innovation, modernization, and cross-agency collaboration. She has led high-impact technology initiatives across DMVs, public safety offices, and emergency management organizations, earning a reputation for delivering scalable, constituent-focused solutions that improve service, security, and trust.

"At the heart of every successful integration is trust—built not only through technology, but through genuine relationships," said Katie James. "I believe collaboration is most powerful when partners feel heard, valued, and aligned toward a common purpose."

James is deeply embedded in the DMV ecosystem. She currently serves as Treasurer of the Industry Advisory Board; a group of nearly fifty companies engaged with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) and previously served as its Chair. She has contributed her expertise on multiple AAMVA committees and working groups, helping to shape best practices and standards that influence DMV operations across North America.

"Katie brings unmatched credibility and commitment to the DMV space," said Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions – Government. "Her strategic vision, deep relationships with agency leaders, and passion for improving public service make her an extraordinary asset to our team. Katie will accelerate our mission to help DMVs enhance security, reduce friction, and serve their communities with greater confidence and efficiency."

James holds a degree from Texas A&M University and has previously held positions at Verisk Analytics, Inc. and Incode Technologies, Inc. Her appointment reflects the continued investment by LexisNexis Risk Solutions in industry-leading talent and purpose-built solutions that meet the evolving needs of government agencies.

