LexisNexis Risk Solutions Data Services CEO Dean Curtis Awarded Top Spot on INvolve Heroes Role Model List

The annual list honors leaders who champion women in business and drive change for gender equality in the workplace

ATLANTA and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced that Dean Curits, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Data Services has been named #1 on INvolve's prestigious Heroes Advocates Role Model List, recognizing his leadership and commitment to advancing gender equity and fostering inclusive workplace practices.

The Heroes Advocate Role Model list an annual recognition from INvolve and supported by YouTube, highlighting male and female leaders who champion gender diversity and advocate for women in business. The list recognizes leaders for their impactful work and strategic change initiatives that promote the inclusion and success of women in the workplace.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized on the Heroes Advocate List," said Dean Curtis, CEO, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Data Services. "This is not just a personal milestone — it's a reflection of the incredible people I work with every day throughout our business and a reminder that equitable workplaces don't happen by chance. They are built intentionally and should be encouraged consistently."

Curtis, who is a five-year veteran of the Heroes Role Model list, has championed programs to create community, support mentoring and foster inclusivity, with a focus on helping women network and share knowledge are supported throughout the industry.

Founder & CEO of INvolve, Suki Sandhu OBE, said, "I'm so thrilled to be celebrating this fantastic global cohort of trailblazing Executives, Future Leaders and Advocates driving change for women in business. All the individuals within our 2025 Heroes Role Model Lists supported by YouTube are championing inclusion and leveraging their expertise and knowledge to drive impactful initiatives and strategic change within their organizations."

