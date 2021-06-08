LexisNexis Risk Solutions Awarded 'Best Identity Verification/Authentication Solution' at 2021 CNP Awards

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced that it received the Judge's Choice award for the Best Identity Verification/Authentication Solution from Card Not Present® at the 2021 CNP Awards. Card Not Present is an independent outlet dedicated to providing original news and information for and about companies operating in the card-not-present space, including e-commerce, media streaming, telecom, travel and gaming/gambling. LexisNexis Risk Solutions operates globally and works with companies of all sizes in these sectors, offering intelligent fraud and identity solutions that provide a seamless customer experience while fortifying against fraudulent activity.

Card Not Present's judging panel includes five card-not-present fraud, risk and payments industry experts. The Best Identity Verification/Authentication Solution award honors the company that most effectively authenticates and verifies the identity of cardholders in a card-not-present environment through directory services, two-factor authentication, 3DSecure or other means.

"Identity verification sits at the very heart of digital commerce and fraud prevention. Merchants who take proactive steps to authenticate their users and implement powerful solutions spend more time making sales and less time chasing down chargebacks and fraud," said D.J. Murphy, editor-in-chief of Card Not Present. "Congratulations to LexisNexis Risk Solutions for their leadership in this area and for winning a Judges Choice award for the second consecutive year – this time in the Best Identity Verification/Authentication category."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions identity and authentication solutions incorporate in-person, remote and mobile identity document capture and authentication with biometric, identity verification and device/digital/behavioral risk assessment. The company's comprehensive fraud and identity solution suite transforms data insights into actionable decisions to provide a holistic view of an identity for enhanced risk assessment and a positive consumer journey regardless of time of day or touchpoint.

"Fraud has only grown in complexity and organizations need a trusted partner with years of experience and consultative wisdom to develop risk-based verification and authentication workflows that work across channels and regions," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president, fraud and identity strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our solutions turn data and signals into actionable decisions, which sets us apart from others. We empower businesses with the ability to confidently validate and authenticate a consumer's true identity using comprehensive intelligence while also strengthening identity trust between the business and consumer."

