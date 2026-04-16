LexisNexis Risk Solutions Builds on Agenium Alliance with Expanded Medical Data Access for Life Insurers

Integration of LexisNexis Health Intelligence platform with Agenium's no-code SaaS platform can help life insurers adopt EHRs at scale and enable straight-through processing

ATLANTA and AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has announced at the Association of Home Office Underwriters (AHOU) 2026 annual conference the integration of its digital health data platform, LexisNexis® Health Intelligence, with Agenium's modern, no code configurable platform, building on the companies' existing alliance. This latest integration makes it easier for life insurers to access medical records and related insights, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and sets the stage for carriers to receive decision-grade curated medical insights from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing intelligence for risk decisions and more efficient digital workflows.

LexisNexis Health Intelligence streamlines how insurers access medical EHR data, enabling more informed decisions, improved efficiency and a better life insurance application experience for consumers. The new integration of Health Intelligence directly into Agenium's configurable platform provides life insurers another avenue to request, manage and receive medical records. Agenium's decision engine can further accelerate the ingestion of LexisNexis Risk Solutions medical data and insights for life insurance companies, enabling faster underwriting decisions.

"Our innovations are designed to provide the life insurance industry the ability to fast-track their electronic health record adoption, utilizing our hybrid network orchestration approach with data sourced from national EHR organizations, Health Information Exchanges and directly from applicants' healthcare portals via a consumer-driven process," said Debra Gangelhoff, vice president and general manager, life insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "And now, we can offer another way for carriers to integrate and configure their desired workflows in the most efficient way via Agenium's no-code technology while increasing life insurers' usability of the data from our decision-ready medical and behavioral data insights solutions."

"As Carriers embrace end-to-end digital experiences, including real-time risk scoring and underwriting decisions at the point-of-sale, they will need seamless access to medical data and health insights," said Michael Risley, CEO of Agenium.

"Agenium provides a modern integration layer that allows carriers to seamlessly connect their various point-of-sale application platforms and their home office new business and underwriting platforms with a single interface to these innovative Lexis Nexis solutions."

Tom Scales, principal analyst, Celent, says, "We are beyond the need for a simple digital experience. Consumers expect more. Agents will sell in the easiest and most favorable way for their customer and themselves. The investment is not optional anymore."1

The LexisNexis Health Intelligence integration with Agenium is now live and in production for select life insurance carriers, joining LexisNexis® Instant ID® and LexisNexis® Life Data Prefill to offer a powerful solution set from application to underwriting.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions expects to continue building on this collaboration, expanding integrations and capabilities, such as access to consolidated, critical risk data from EHRs as well as advanced models with easy to ingest scores, to support evolving insurer needs and industry demands.

For more information, connect with the life insurance experts from LexisNexis Risk Solutions at AHOU, April 19-20, booth 514.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions leverages the power of data, advanced analytics platforms and integrated AI solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

About Agenium

Agenium, a leader in disruptive platform technology, accelerates digital innovation of the complete underwriting and new business process for Life, Health, and Annuity carriers and distributors. The Agenium Platform is a modern, no-code SaaS platform that provides a secure, scalable, and flexible architecture with complete integration to a carrier's legacy environment and all 3rd party data sources. Using the latest rules, predictive AI, and data analytics, our 30+ carriers are rapidly increasing auto decisioning, reducing manual intervention, and improving time to issue and profitability. Speed to market is paramount, and the Agenium Platform enables clients to enter production in weeks or months, positioning them to capitalize on new revenue growth opportunities - a more complete solution at a fraction of the cost of other vendors. See more at: agenium.ai

Media Contacts:

Emma Valenti

Sr. Communications Specialist, Insurance

[email protected]

+1 470.550.7793

1 Top Tech Trends Previsory: Life Insurance, 2026 Edition | Celent

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions