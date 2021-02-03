LexisNexis Risk Solutions Expand Patient Verification Integration Capabilities to Support National COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout with Epic

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has collaborated with Epic, the creator of the leading electronic health record (EHR) at the scale of 250 million patient records worldwide, to offer simplified, quick-to-implement identity verification and authentication solutions to healthcare providers using the MyChart® patient portal .

As the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout accelerates, healthcare organizations are challenged to give their patients easy access to schedule vaccinations online while also seamlessly and accurately validating the identity of patients trying to access their health information. For the anticipated surge in patients accessing MyChart, the enhanced integration will help providers balance convenient patient access with data security.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Instant Verify and InstantID® Q&A are already integrated with MyChart. When implemented by Epic customers, providers can quickly and securely authenticate and validate patient identities prior to allowing them access to their medical information online. Together, LexisNexis and Epic are providing an identity authentication process designed to help ensure an optimal user experience when creating a new account in MyChart.

To support the urgency of the vaccination rollout and the need to quickly enroll patients in MyChart, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has implemented a streamlined onboarding process for healthcare organizations using MyChart. Rapid implementation includes:

Fast and easy contracting

Prioritized implementation

Rapid onboarding

"As care providers prepare for the major vaccination effort, it is vital to give individuals an ability to easily schedule their appointments while minimizing risk of identity fraud or unauthorized access to patient data," said Josh Schoeller, chief executive officer for the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We are proud to work with Epic to help its customers manage the process in a way that will balance patient convenience and privacy."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is the market leader in delivering secure, reliable identity management solutions. By linking 65 billion public and proprietary records from over 10,000 sources, they can instantly verify and connect more than 280 million U.S. adult consumer identities – including the 42 million unbanked population – using its proprietary linking methods. The company's identity-management solutions can be used standalone or together in a multi-factor authentication decision flow.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

