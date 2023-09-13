LexisNexis Risk Solutions Honored with Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan

Analyst Firm Recognizes Achievements in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has received a Best Practices Company of the Year Award in the global fraud detection and prevention industry from Frost & Sullivan.

This top honor recognizes LexisNexis Risk Solutions for its visionary innovation, market-leading performance and unmatched customer care. Frost & Sullivan independently evaluated nominated organizations against multiple criteria across the customer impact and visionary innovation and performance categories.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions received praise for empowering small and large enterprises with data and analytics-based insights, enabling them to prevent fraud and financial crimes while helping them meet regulatory requirements.

"The product portfolio of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, guided by its vision to support customers with risk appropriate fraud and identity workflows, caters to the entire customer interaction channel and customer journey," said Deepali Sathe, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Utilizing its digital network and consortium of customers, the company offers real time and privacy-centric sharing of fraud feedback. This shared intelligence adds value by enabling better protection against fraudulent activity that may have affected another customer in the network."

Frost & Sullivan highlighted the attributes of LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® in providing companies with protection against fraud across the customer lifecycle. ThreatMetrix® used embedded machine learning and insights, sourced from 96 billion transactions and nine billion unique devices in 2022 alone to authenticate customers. This solution allows organizations to introduce the appropriate level of security-related friction to each interaction.

It also recognized the value of LexisNexis® Emailage® for email address-based risk assessment and LexisNexis® BehavioSec® for behavioral biometrics, offering customers a more comprehensive portfolio to detect and prevent fraudulent activity. It also recognized the value of solutions including LexisNexis® Emailage® for email address-based risk assessment, LexisNexis® Phone Finder for phone-based risk assessment, and LexisNexis® InstantID® and the LexisNexis® Fraud Intelligence analytic model for know your customer (KYC) identity verification and fraud detection.

"We are proud that Frost & Sullivan recognized LexisNexis Risk Solutions and our work in fraud detection and prevention with a Best Practices Company of the Year Award," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We are particularly pleased Frost & Sullivan highlighted our customer-centric approach and how our products and services help drive their revenue and growth. Recognition from such an esteemed industry analyst firm will only drive our team on further in helping organizations worldwide to identify and protect their customers from bad actors."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions  
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

