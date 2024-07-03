LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches Cloud Hosting Services in Australia

SYDNEY, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has launched its first Australian cloud hosting facility to support easy access to localized risk orchestration services. This move underlines the company's commitment to the region following the launch of its first Asia-Pacific data centre in India last year.

The advanced technology powering the cloud hosting service delivers reduced latency, improved load time and response rate and simplified compliance procedures through access to LexisNexis® RiskNarrative™, an end-to-end customer lifecycle management platform. This platform empowers businesses to integrate multiple information sources seamlessly, enabling them to make real-time, informed risk decisions and provide smoother customer journeys.

Organizations can accelerate risk decisions with confidence within a single application program interface (API) and platform environment, adopting a more holistic approach that integrates Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), anti-money laundering (AML) activity, identity documentation, biometrics and enhanced fraud detection.

"We understand the importance of data governance and privacy requirements that organizations face. Amid heightened compliance requirements and intensifying demands, we support businesses with new cloud hosted services, so they can evolve without sacrificing customer satisfaction," said Konstantin Poptodorov, director, Australia and New Zealand at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This launch demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions for the local business community as we strive to build better and safer digital experiences."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions uses a cloud platform to deliver robust data security that fulfills specific data residency and regulatory requirements. The platform boasts a variety of compliance certifications, including ISO 27001, CSA certification and HIPAA.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

