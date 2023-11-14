LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights

Create a more complete picture of a patient's health using non-clinical data that can help improve health access and patient outcomes.

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, today announced the launch of LexisNexis® Health Equity and Inclusion Insights, a solution that delivers comprehensive and actionable individual-level data on social drivers of health (SDoH). The insights enable healthcare organizations to advance population health, clinical research and health equity initiatives.

"Awareness of health disparities has increased exponentially over the past few years, but healthcare organizations have struggled to collect and operationalize SDoH data effectively to address these inequities," said Adam Mariano, president and general manager of healthcare at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Because most of the information about a patient's health exists outside of data collected during a clinical interaction, organizations need a tool like LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights to incorporate those non-clinical factors that are difficult or resource intensive to collect and are often overlooked."

LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights can help healthcare providers and researchers better understand a patient's environment and integrate those insights into their care plan or analysis. The insights can help identify barriers to care, reveal population health needs, design programs and services to improve care delivery and create more equitable healthcare options and more diverse clinical research programs.

LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights also provides deidentified datasets that can be combined with other deidentified datasets using LexisNexis® Gravitas™ – a tokenization solution that leverages a referential data layer to match de-identified records from disparate sources with unprecedented precision. The combination of these real-world data solutions enables health professionals and researchers to see a more complete picture of the healthcare journey, so they can gain in-depth insights and confidently make decisions.

"Health equity can only be achieved by addressing SDoH at both a population and individual level," says Diana Zuskov, associate vice president of healthcare strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Insights derived from SDoH data can bolster equitable research, program evaluations and patient engagement. With a deeper understanding of health outcomes for specific subpopulations and how the underlying issues can be addressed, stakeholders can reduce health disparities and increase fair access to care."

To learn more about LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights, visit: https://risk.lexisnexis.com/healthequity

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

Media Contact:
Syed Shabbir
Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications
Healthcare
[email protected]
+1.816.572.7709

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

News Releases in Similar Topics

