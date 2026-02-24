LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Provider Data Management for Payers 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

The IDC MarketScape recognizes the company's strengths in data volume, quality, completeness, coverage and compliance with directory mandates

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has once again been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Provider Data Management for Payers 2025-2026 Vendor Assessmenti. The IDC MarketScape study utilizes quantitative and qualitative research to assess the capabilities and business strategies of many of the most prominent provider data management (PDM) vendors for the payer enterprise.

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions drives value at the aggregate level while understanding information at the individual level, a cornerstone of the strategies being adopted by payers," said Jeff Rivkin, research director, payer IT strategies, IDC. "The company's commitment to cleansed, quality provider data is evident, positioning it as a clear leader for payers prioritizing comprehensive provider data quality on a scale."

The IDC Marketscape recognized the Provider Data Management Suite from LexisNexis Risk Solutions for the following strengths:

Unique Approach: "LexisNexis Risk Solutions uses a nontraditional approach to MDM ii . Whereas many MDM implementations create a "golden record" in a static database, its approach differs in that it maintains the original source material and leverages proprietary linking technology. When a golden record is needed, it is built dynamically by linking technology. Using this dynamic approach, LexisNexis Risk Solutions easily adjusts to new inputs, assesses the quality of inputs, and determines which inputs provide the greatest quality golden record possible."

: "As "what is a provider?" continues to broaden to include social workers, pharmacists and DME providers of all types and as payers, providers, pharmacies and life sciences companies merge and align, the breadth and depth of LexisNexis Risk Solutions data will continue to increase its value to payers." Compliance: The provider data is used in over 3.7 billion transactions per year to validate prescriber compliance with the nation's established retail and mail order pharmacy chains.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report for the second time in a row," said Adam Mariano, general manager and SVP, healthcare, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We are dedicated to providing exceptional provider data management in a solution that enables continuous quality improvement. Given the rising implementation of automated workflow solutions and growing security concerns, our deep investments in quality, timeliness and flexibility, reinforce our commitment to equipping healthcare organizations with the high-quality data they need to drive better health outcomes for all."

Download the excerpt to read how IDC also recognized LexisNexis Risk Solutions for its data volume, quality and completeness.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions leverages the power of data, advanced analytics platforms and integrated AI solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

i IDC MarketScape: U.S. Provider Data Management for Payers 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment, doc #US52986825, December 2025

ii master data management (MDM)

iii durable medical equipment (DME)

