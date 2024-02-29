LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named a Leader in Javelin Strategy & Research's Authentication and Identity-Proofing Scorecard

ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been ranked as Leader in Product Vitals in Javelin Strategy & Research's 2024 Authentication and Identity-Proofing Vendor Solutions Scorecard report.

Javelin analysts evaluated the product capabilities of 26 vendors across 168 criteria within the categories of Product Vitals, Product Features and Product Administration. They consider Product Vitals to be the most important category and have given it the heaviest weighting.

The analysts evaluated the LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision Platform, which integrates various identity and authentication solutions for digital and physical channels. These solutions cover in-person, remote, mobile/web app and call center interactions. The LexisNexis Dynamic Decision Platform is a machine-learning fueled platform that enables multiple risk assessment solutions, including digital and physical identity verification, behavioral and device intelligence. It also enables fraud risk analytics and authentication methods such as dynamic questions, one-time passwords with phone verification and identity document checks.

LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, LexisNexis® BehavioSec® and other tailored fraud and identity solutions are assisting organizations in combating the growing threat of scams, where account owners are manipulated into transferring funds or disclosing personal information to cybercriminals. Technology from LexisNexis Risk Solutions detects instances where a criminal is coaching a victim, utilizing signals like active caller detection and behavioral intelligence, along with transfer monitoring for anomalies in payee and payer behavior.

"Cybercriminals are evolving their techniques to make it increasingly difficult for organizations to know they are dealing with a genuine customer. Organizations can rise to meet emerging threats with the latest technology to protect their customers, including those who are being manipulated as part of a scam," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This leadership ranking from Javelin helps validate our fraud and identity strategy and the considerable innovation and effort that underpins it from our teams to support our customers in delivering for their customers."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

Media Contact:

Ade O'Connor

+44 78 9091 8264

Ade.O'[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions