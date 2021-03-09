LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Named Best Cybersecurity Solution by Asian Private Banker Technology Awards for Second Year in a Row

HONG KONG, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions won for Best Cybersecurity Solution at the sixth Asian Private Banker Technology Awards. The award recognized the LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® product, a digital identity intelligence and authentication solution that enables better informed risk decisions, and LexisNexis® Emailage®, a powerful fraud risk scoring solution that balances a seamless user experience with robust fraud detection and prevention capabilities.

LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® establishes a true digital identity by uniting digital and physical attributes to help businesses confidently differentiate between a trusted customer and a cyber threat in milliseconds, while LexisNexis® Emailage® uses email intelligence as a core risk identifier for fraud detection. These solutions allow customers to apply the appropriate level of security-related friction for every interaction across the customer lifecycle to prevent fraud before it happens.

"We are honored to receive this significant award from Asian Private Banker for our efforts to help businesses across the region effectively fight fraud," said Cameron Church, director of fraud and identity for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our customers realize the ultimate benefit of our award-winning multi-layered solution approach by receiving powerful risk insight comprised of high-quality digital identity intelligence and relevant transaction insight. This helps companies quickly answer critical questions across the customer lifecycle and keeps fraudsters out of their environments."

This is the second year in a row that Asian Private Banker recognized the company for the category award.

About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

