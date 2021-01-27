LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named Best in Fraud Protection and Threat Intelligence at Inaugural CyberSecured Awards

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions was named best in class in two categories in Security Today's first annual 2020 CyberSecured Awards. Judges named LexisNexis Risk Solutions as the category winner in both Fraud Protection and Threat Intelligence. Both awards recognize the LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® product, an enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and digital authentication trusted by leading global brands to inform risk decisions.

LexisNexis ThreatMetrix connects businesses to proven machine learning threat intelligence to help them fully understand the digital identity of users to better spot suspicious behavior in near real time and enable well-informed trust and identity decisions. The dynamic, end-to-end decision platform keeps valuable transactions in efficient motion while maximizing critical fraud defenses and cybersecurity risk management processes.

"Fraud is dynamic and the threat climate is constantly escalating, therefore efficient digital fraud detection is imperative," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president, fraud and identity strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The threat intelligence a business is not receiving today may already be damaging critical revenue streams and exposing the business to increased fraud losses. By combining digital identity insights built from billions of transactions with leading analytic technology and embedded machine learning, LexisNexis Risk Solutions fraud prevention tools unify decision analytics across the customer journey."

ThreatMetrix® launched in 2005 and LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquired the company in 2018. The company unveiled the LexisNexis ThreatMetrix product in 2019, combining digital identity insights from ThreatMetrix with analytic technology and embedded machine learning from LexisNexis Risk Solutions to create a fraud prevention solution that accelerates conversions and maximizes revenue, improves transaction security and refines personalization, minimizes friction and reduces false positives.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

