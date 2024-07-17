LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named Second Overall by Chartis' STORM 2024 Rankings; Recognized with Three Category Wins

Chartis Research Honors LexisNexis Risk Solutions for its Retail Alternative Credit Risk and Analytics Capabilities

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it has been ranked second overall in the 2024 Chartis Research STORM Retail Finance Analytics50 rankings. In addition to the overall ranking, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has won the following awards: the Innovation category award, the award for the Identity Analytics solutions category and for a consecutive second year, the Alt-Credit solutions category.

Chartis Research is the global leading provider of research and analysis for risk technology. For the third year in a row, the STORM rankings and analysis focused on the market from the perspective of computational infrastructures and their interaction with languages, databases and algorithms. The STORM series tracks the intersecting algorithmic engineering innovations across the multiple business lines and sub-sectors of the finance industry.

"The placing of LexisNexis Risk Solutions in the Retail Finance Analytics50 reflects its advanced capabilities, which are becoming increasingly essential for identity, device and fraud analytics," said Maryam Akram, research principal at Chartis. "In particular, its innovative approach to packaging alternative credit data significantly enhances the fine-tuning of credit products, leading to more precise and effective credit solutions."

The awards reflect a comprehensive evaluation of LexisNexis Risk Solutions suite of offerings. LexisNexis Risk Solutions showcased its LexisNexis® RiskView™ credit solutions, LexisNexis® Small Business Credit Report powered by alternative data, and its LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision Platform, LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® and LexisNexis® Fraud Intelligence solutions for fraud analytics.

"Being named one of the top companies by Chartis for our retail alternative credit risk and analytics solutions and recognized as the winner of three separate awards highlights the scope and impact of our teams' work," said Kevin King, vice president, credit portfolio, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our customers use our rich array of configurable fraud and identity risk management solutions on an integrated, system-to-system basis. This recognition is testimony to our ability to regularly seek out and integrate the usage of new and innovative data assets and technologies that have the potential to help our customers grow their business, without increasing risk."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Chartis's goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions