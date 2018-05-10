LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Insurance Solutions

The LexisNexis Telematics SDK provides insurers, automakers and insurtech startups the opportunity to build their own customer-facing websites, apps and notifications for telematics programs with a simple and cost-effectively plug into the LexisNexis® Global Telematics Platform, which provides telematics data to insurers across the globe.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 91 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. The LexisNexis Telematics SDK is honored as one of 167 finalists across the 52 business technology categories.

"The 2018 CODiE Award finalists are some of the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

David Lukens, Director of Telematics and Global Products, Insurance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions said:

"We are very honored with this prestigious nomination. Our application development team has been leading the way, building and optimizing telematics apps for over a decade. The SDK takes this technical knowledge and vast experience and puts it into the hands of insurers and brokers."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the Business Technology CODiE Award Celebration at the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards, June 12 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

