LexisNexis Risk Solutions Ranks First and as Established Leader in Juniper Research's Global Fraud Detection and Prevention in Banking Market Report

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been ranked as first and as Established Leader in the Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard for fraud detection and prevention in banking platforms. The Global Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking Market: 2024-2029 report positions LexisNexis Risk Solutions as an Established Leader, highlighting its innovative solutions and global footprint.

Juniper Research's report evaluates the top 15 vendors based on criteria such as solution completeness, geographical reach and future business prospects. The leading providers scored highly for their level of innovation and the breadth of their offerings.

The portfolio of fraud detection and prevention solutions assessed by Juniper Research included:

LexisNexis® Emailage® , a risk score based on email intelligence that combines advanced analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence and real transaction outcomes.

, a risk score based on email intelligence that combines advanced analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence and real transaction outcomes. LexisNexis® RiskNarrative® enables customer onboarding within a single, unified anti-money laundering, fraud , compliance and risk management platform. Organizations can manage and configure all financial crime lifecycle journeys through simple integration without any coding.

enables customer onboarding within a single, unified anti-money laundering, , compliance and risk management platform. Organizations can manage and configure all financial crime lifecycle journeys through simple integration without any coding. LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® allows organizations to implement the appropriate level of security-related friction to each interaction through its embedded machine learning and insights.

"We appreciate Juniper Research's recognition as the leading provider in fraud detection and prevention for banking platforms," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Financial institutions are dedicated to tackling the sophisticated threat posed by professional networks of fraudsters who constantly find new ways to make their illicit transactions appear legitimate. We will continue to innovate our solutions to not only thwart but stay ahead of bad actors."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

