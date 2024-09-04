LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized as Best Cyber-Security Provider at the Waters Rankings 2024

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions is proud to announce that LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® has won the prestigious Best Cyber Security Provider award at the Waters Rankings 2024. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to delivering industry leading fraud and identity solutions to businesses worldwide.

Established by WatersTechnology, the Waters Rankings honor excellence and innovation in financial technology, particularly in safeguarding digital identities and combating cyber threats with advanced technology and strategic insight.

LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® is an expansive suite of fraud prevention and identity verification tools designed to offer seamless risk management, ensuring that businesses can operate securely and efficiently while minimizing disruption to legitimate customer interactions.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top cybersecurity providers by Waters Rankings," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This award reflects our ongoing dedication to innovating ahead of threats to combat a fluctuating cyber threat environment. Our team remains committed to pioneering solutions that enable our clients to not only stay ahead of potential risks but do so while maintaining a friction-appropriate customer experience."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions continues to innovate and expand its offerings to address the multifaceted demands of fraud and identity management. Its solutions support confident decision-making across the customer lifecycle, leveraging the power of linking, advanced analytics, consortia and industry expertise.

For more information about our award-winning solutions, visit our Fraud and Identity Management Solutions page.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

