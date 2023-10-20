LexisNexis Risk Solutions Selects 2023 Life Lessons Scholarship Recipient

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading data, analytics and technology provider, today announced Peyton Sims as its 2023 recipient of the Life Lessons Scholarship. Formed in 2005 by Life Happens, the Life Lessons Scholarship Program seeks to provide financial scholarships to college students and college-bound high school seniors who have lost a parent or guardian with little or no life insurance.

The life Insurance protection gap remains a widespread issue in the U.S. The 2023 LIMRA Barometer Study reports that the total life insurance need gap now encompasses 101 million adults who don't have enough life insurance coverage[i]. Overall, the life insurance need gap has remained steady since the beginning of the pandemic.

"When we heard of Peyton's story of hardship and determination to manage the tragic loss of her father from an early age, all while continuing to balance her education, being honored as a Division 1 athlete, and taking on work to assist with the family's bills, we were pleased to name her as our Life Lessons Scholarship recipient," said Debra Gangelhoff, vice president and general manager, life insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We recognized Peyton's dedication to helping others and pursuing studies in the medical field made her an inspirational candidate."

A student at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, Peyton recently embarked on her first year, where she is working towards her bachelor's degree in healthcare. Her father passed away when she was nine and was one of her biggest cheerleaders. Peyton found her passion in lacrosse, earning a spot on a Division 1 team and excelling at her high school studies. Peyton worked at multiple jobs year-round while balancing school and sports.

"Although I knew my life was permanently altered when my dad passed, I wanted to live the best life possible. My father unfortunately let his life insurance lapse, and I now know how important life insurance is," said Peyton. "When he passed, I recognized I wanted a career focused on helping others and studying health sciences to become a physician assistant. Medical school is an extreme financial commitment, and the Life Lesson Scholarship will assist in affording my education and pursuing my dreams."

For more information, visit the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Life Lessons Scholarship program page.

