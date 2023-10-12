LexisNexis Risk Solutions Total Property Understanding Selected as a 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Award Winner for Risk Management Innovation

News provided by

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

12 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

Comprehensive property intelligence solution utilizes modern AI to help amplify the underwriting workforce and offers a more superior customer experience in the face of worsening loss ratios

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced today that LexisNexis® Total Property Understanding™, a comprehensive property intelligence solution, has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of Risk Management Innovation.

Continue Reading
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Total Property Understanding Selected as a 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Award Winner for Risk Management Innovation
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Total Property Understanding Selected as a 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Award Winner for Risk Management Innovation

Total Property Understanding is a modern, all-in-one property intelligence solution that helps enable U.S. carriers to more easily identify properties with risk or coverage opportunities, capture critical risks about those properties, and then act on those findings from a configurable report using next-gen technologies. The solution uses a consumer self-guided AI-driven survey tool to help capture comprehensive interior and exterior data that integrates seamlessly into the underwriting workflow. Total Property Understanding is helping businesses significantly improve their returns on underwriting investment and loss avoidance is improving, with over 30% of homes scanned surfacing critical, actionable risksi.

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regard to the nomination category: how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"It is an honor to be part of the prestigious Luminaries Class of 2023 which is reflective of our technology advancements and continuous push for solutions that help improve the home insurance industry," said Cole Winans, vice president and general manager of property solutions at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Natural catastrophes, inflation, and costs to repair properties – among other factors – are dramatically impacting the home insurance industry. In an already hard market, insurers are looking more to AI capabilities to help augment and amplify the talents of their underwriters, giving them modern tools to better assess risk with greater ease."

"Today's top insurance organizations recognize the industry's history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services," says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program."

More information about the Total Property Understanding solution can be found on the LexisNexis Risk Solutions website.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.co.uk and www.relx.com.

Media Contacts:
Chas Strong
Director, Communications
U.S. Insurance
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
+1.706.202.5813
[email protected]  

Danielle Datre
Brodeur Partners for LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Phone: +1.203.444.7862
[email protected]

i LexisNexis Risk Solutions Internal Analysis

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Also from this source

Provider Density Data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions Shows Inequality of Provider Availability Across Regions

Provider Density Data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions Shows Inequality of Provider Availability Across Regions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, released new insights on the latest national and regional provider density...
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Datos Insights AML Impact Award for its Financial Crime Screening Solution

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Datos Insights AML Impact Award for its Financial Crime Screening Solution

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that its LexisNexis® Firco™ Continuity product has been honored with the Best Sanction/Watchlist Screening...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.