LexisNexis VitalChek Network Inc. Proudly Supports the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA Forest Service has provided an evergreen tree from a U.S. national forest every holiday season since 1970 for display on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. The Six Rivers National Forest in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors will bring this special gift from California to Washington, D.C. for the 2021 holiday season with support from Permit Wizard, managed by LexisNexis® VitalChek Network Inc.

Under the theme Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree, the 84' tall White Fir was harvested from the Six Rivers National Forest on Oct. 25, then from Oct. 29 – Nov. 19 it will travel along a 3,300-mile expedition that will include a series of community celebrations at multiple stops along the route. The journey will culminate with the official tree lighting at the Capitol in early December. Smaller companion trees, along with 15,000 handmade ornaments created specifically for this year's holiday season, will decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C.

Because the People's Tree extends well beyond standard federal trailer length and load limitations, transporters must follow oversized transportation rules and carefully plan routes to avoid disruptions. Various state laws requires transporters to pull permits from every state the tree is traveling through. Permit Wizard's vast knowledge of these requirements and the U.S. transportation system is helping ensure this cross-country trip goes smoothly.

"We are honored to once again help guide the cross-country tour of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree through Permit Wizard, the tool that our transportation and logistics customers use to easily submit applications for route approvals," said Jeff Piefke, General Manager at LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc., which manages Permit Wizard. "This tour represents a coming together of many people and systems to provide communities with an opportunity to celebrate the start of the holiday season."

Follow the journey online at uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

About Permit Wizard

Permit Wizard (www.permitwizard.com) is a service of LexisNexis® VitalChek Network Inc., providing permitting services for over dimensional permits from coast-to-coast through a secure web-based application, personal attention by experienced staff, and solid relationships with state and local government agencies. LexisNexis VitalChek Network Inc. also provides secure online ordering for vital records ( www.vitalchek.com ).

Media Contact:

Treye Johnson

[email protected]

615.372.6820

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

http://www.lexisnexis.com

