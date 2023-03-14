Lexitas achieves strong growth in 2022 and is on pace for a record-breaking 2023

Lexitas acquired nine additional companies and grew top line revenue by 36% in 2022.

HOUSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal and corporate services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced today that it achieved significant success in 2022, acquiring nine additional companies and experiencing continued significant year-over-year growth across the enterprise. In addition, for the 8th year in a row, Lexitas was honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list.

Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas said, "Our continued growth is the result of our outstanding, dedicated employees and service providers. We continue to add best-in-breed companies through our robust acquisition strategy. We are laser-focused on service excellence while creating a supportive work environment for our team. I am so proud of the company we have built. This kind of growth and success doesn't just happen. It takes hard work, dedication, and passion."

Highlights of the success Lexitas has achieved include:

Nine high-quality companies acquired in 2022 opening new markets in Florida , Las Vegas , Los Angeles , Atlanta , and Baltimore : AdvancedONE, Depo International, Oasis Reporting Services, Grove & Associates, Allstate Corporate Services, Phipps Reporting, Yorkson Legal, Strehlow Reporting, and Blumberg Corporate Services.





36% top line revenue growth YOY.





Achieved an Inc. 5000 ranking for the 8 th year in a row.





A strong start to 2023 with four acquisitions in January and February: Enright Court Reporting, Kusar Court Reporters, HIQ, and TRAC.





Enright Court Reporting, Kusar Court Reporters, HIQ, and TRAC. In 2023 Lexitas will launch two AI-driven insight tools for record retrieval and depositions.

About Lexitas

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal and corporate support services to law firms, corporations, insurance companies, and third-party administrators. Services and technologies include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, investigations, court docketing software, registered agent, AI-powered deposition and records summarization, legal staffing, document review, and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

