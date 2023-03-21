Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Elite-Brentwood Reporting Services

HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal and corporate services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Elite-Brentwood Reporting Services. Elite Reporting Services was founded in 1991 by Max Curry and merged with Brentwood Court Reporting in 2021 to form Elite-Brentwood Reporting Services. For 30 years the Elite-Brentwood team has been trusted by clients in Tennessee and surrounding states.

"As we continue to invest in new markets to provide our clients multiple services, we are extremely pleased to have Max Curry and his outstanding team join the Lexitas family to drive our growth strategy. Elite-Brentwood Reporting Services represents a key acquisition for us. Their strong presence in the highly attractive Nashville-Memphis markets as well as locations in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi will accelerate our growth plans in the Southeast. Max, who is a former President of the NCRA, has built a high quality, client-focused organization over the past 30 years. Their culture, talent and passionate customer service fit perfectly with Lexitas' core values." said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer, Lexitas.

Max Curry, Owner of Elite-Brentwood Reporting Services, said, "After having spent 32 years building my company and brand with Elite, I could not be more excited to join Lexitas, taking what we've built here in Tennessee and expanding upon that exponentially. Lexitas and Elite-Brentwood share common culture and business values, leading to what I believe are exciting days ahead."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal and corporate support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.elitereportingservices.com/.

