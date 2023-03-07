Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Enright Court Reporting

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Enright Court Reporting. Enright Court Reporting was established in 1991 by Colleen West. Based in Long Island, New York, this acquisition strengthens Lexitas' growing presence in the Northeastern market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Colleen West and her top-tier team to the Lexitas family. The addition of Enright Court Reporting will expand the depth and quality of our offerings in the greater New York market, as well as further enhance our operations team in the region. Colleen and the Enright team are a perfect fit with our culture and will play a critical role in our continued growth. We are incredibly fortunate to have them join us and look forward to the wonderful things we will accomplish together." said Nicole Arango, President – Court Reporting Division at Lexitas.

Collen West, Founder and President of Enright Court Reporting, said, "I am thrilled and honored to join the Lexitas family. For over 30 years I have put my heart and soul into growing Enright and working with our team of court reporters and employees to provide our clients with excellent, warm, and professional service. I couldn't be more proud and grateful to everyone who took part in this journey. Lexitas understands the importance of personal relationships and shares our values, while providing exceptional service. It is exciting to know we will be able to offer many new services to our clients while allowing our team to continue to bring the same level of comfort and customer service. I am truly looking forward to this next chapter with Lexitas!"

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.enrightcorp.com/.

