MyCompanyWorks launches EntityMachine™, the Innovative Business Entity Formation and Management API

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCompanyWorks, a RASi company ("MyCompanyWorks"), announced today the launch of EntityMachine™, an innovative Business Entity Formation and Management API that enables seamless bulk electronic submission of entity formation or post-formation filings to MyCompanyWorks.

Filings that can be submitted via the EntityMachine™ API include LLC Formations, Corporate Formations, Registered Agent Designations, Annual Reports, and much more.

EntityMachine™ is more than just an API; it's a comprehensive tool that allows clients to stay informed and in control. With this state-of-the-art platform, clients can receive real-time updates on order status, access crucial entity data, and retrieve filed documents directly through the application.

"We are proud to be one of the select few entity formation companies to have developed a custom electronic workflow, EntityMachine™ which is a one-of-a-kind electronic submission built for partners looking to gain efficiencies in their formation and post formation nationwide services and workflow. EntityMachine is definitely a game-changer within our industry," said Ricardo Orozco, VP of Strategic Partnerships at MyCompanyWorks and RASi.

"MyCompanyWorks has proven to be a reliable partner for our business needs. Their advanced technology, coupled with their attentive service and professionalism, has consistently met our expectations. Working with their team has always been a pleasure; they are not only professional but also great people that we always enjoy collaborating with. We confidently recommend MyCompanyWorks to firms seeking dependable solutions and quality service." - EntityMachine Client

Since 2001, MyCompanyWorks has formed tens of thousands of companies for entrepreneurs from around the world. In addition to forming legal entities, MyCompanyWorks provides Nationwide Registered Agent services and post-formation filings in all jurisdictions. Entrepreneurs and Startups can start and manage companies with ease with state-specific guidance and an online account dashboard. MyCompanyWorks was acquired by RASi in 2021. For more information visit www.mycompanyworks.com.

