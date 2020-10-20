Lexitas Announces New Board Member

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of high-quality services to the legal market and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax Partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wallace B. Jefferson to the Lexitas Board of Directors.

"Wallace is a perfect fit for our board, and we are thrilled to have him on the Lexitas Team," said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "His insights, experience and deep industry knowledge are well suited to drive value creation for our business in the years ahead. His appointment will ensure sound corporate governance to advance our strategy and to maximize long-term economic value for our shareholders."

Wallace B. Jefferson is a former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Texas. Jefferson was appointed to the Court in 2001 and named Chief Justice in 2004, serving from 2004 until 2013. In 2013, he joined the law firm Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP as a name partner and is Co-Chair of the firm's Texas Supreme Court and State Appellate Practice. Jefferson made Texas history as the Court's first African American Justice and Chief Justice. He has successfully argued cases before the Supreme Court of the United States, the Supreme Court of Texas, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

A graduate of the James Madison College at Michigan State University and The University of Texas School of Law, Jefferson is the namesake for Wallace B. Jefferson Middle School in San Antonio.

Jefferson has been honored with the 2014 Texas Center for Legal Ethics Chief Justice Jack Pope Professionalism Award, honoring a judge or attorney who personifies the highest standards of the legal profession; the 2014 Texas Appleseed J. Chrys Dougherty Good Apple Award because of his leadership in seeking equality for all Texans, especially the less fortunate; and the 2015 Anti-Defamation League Austin Jurisprudence Award, honoring an outstanding member of the legal community who exhibits a commitment to equality, justice, fairness, and community service. Jefferson was named 2014 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference and was honored with the 2016 Presidential Citation Award from The University of Texas. This award recognizes extraordinary contributions of individuals who personify the university's commitment to transforming lives.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, legal videography, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

