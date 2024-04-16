Lexmark Drives Innovation With A3 Printers and MFPs Designed for Versatility, Simplicity and Sustainability

The new Lexmark 9-Series pioneers an approach to fully featured devices by scaling up and evolving the imaging leader's award-winning A4 technology

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced the Lexmark 9-Series, a family of Lexmark-designed A3 color printers and multifunction products (MFPs) that boldly resets the industry standard.

The new Lexmark 9-Series line of printers and multifunction products (MFPs) was announced in April 2024. The Lexmark 9-Series is composed of eight models: the Lexmark CX963, CX962, CX961, CS963, CX833, CX951, CX950 and MX953. Shown here are five enterprise models. The Lexmark CX963, CX962, CX961, CS963 and CX833 models are scheduled to be available in June; the Lexmark CX951, CX950 and MX953 models are scheduled to be available in the first quarter of 2025. Photo courtesy of Lexmark International ©2024

Built by evolving Lexmark's renowned A4 technology, the 9-Series is squarely focused on delivering versatility, simplicity and sustainability. The company started with its award-winning A4 technology and scaled it up through years of development, testing and innovation. The result is a line of fully featured, highly sophisticated A3 devices that are easy to use, manage, service and feel good about.

"With the introduction of our new internally developed A3 platform, the Lexmark 9-Series offers all the benefits of a simpler A4 device in a fully featured A3 package," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "And of course, the line retains our commitment to products, services and solutions that are reliable, durable, cost-saving and Secure by Design."

Offering an array of accessibility features, interchangeable paper-handling options and workflow software capabilities, the Lexmark 9-Series helps enhance productivity in any business environment, whether the devices are in a front office, back office, sales floor, healthcare setting, manufacturing facility or anywhere else.

"The 9-Series proves that sophisticated technology doesn't have to be complicated," said Matt Dollus, vice president of global marketing at Lexmark. "This new line of printers and MFPs is an industry disruptor."

The Lexmark 9-Series is composed of eight models: the Lexmark CX963, CX962, CX961, CS963, CX833, CX951, CX950 and MX953.

The entire product line is designed to be:

Versatile and easy to use . The 9-Series offers a broad range of media size support (A6 to SRA3), high-volume duty cycles, a common set of modular paper-handling options, finishing capabilities and professional color features including PANTONE® calibration.

The 9-Series offers a broad range of media size support (A6 to SRA3), high-volume duty cycles, a common set of modular paper-handling options, finishing capabilities and professional color features including PANTONE® calibration. Simple and easy to manage. The 9-Series' intuitive interface streamlines workflows by providing simple instructions and prompts. For routine maintenance, toner cartridges can be replaced with one hand, easily understood visual cues are displayed, and serviceable areas are easy to access and identify.

The 9-Series' intuitive interface streamlines workflows by providing simple instructions and prompts. For routine maintenance, toner cartridges can be replaced with one hand, easily understood visual cues are displayed, and serviceable areas are easy to access and identify. Sustainable and easy to feel good about . The 9-Series' total post-consumer recycled (PCR) content is 56% by weight for all base-model MFPs and 73% by weight for the line's base-model printer, based on IEEE calculation procedures — figures that lead the industry. * The space-saving, energy-efficient design helps reduce the carbon footprint. The entire line of devices has received ENERGY STAR® certification; EPEAT™ certification is pending. And all this comes from a company that technology analyst firm Quocirca named a leader in sustainability, noting that Lexmark "sets a remarkable standard in the industry." **

The 9-Series' total post-consumer recycled (PCR) content is 56% by weight for all base-model MFPs and 73% by weight for the line's base-model printer, based on IEEE calculation procedures — figures that lead the industry. * The space-saving, energy-efficient design helps reduce the carbon footprint. The entire line of devices has received ENERGY STAR® certification; EPEAT™ certification is pending. And all this comes from a company that technology analyst firm Quocirca named a leader in sustainability, noting that Lexmark "sets a remarkable standard in the industry." ** Built to last. The 9-Series is designed and built to last seven years or more. Having few components helps reduce the likelihood of technical failure while also minimizing the service time required for repairs and maintenance. Experienced technicians can perform the 10 most common service actions, even highly complex tasks, in less than 15 minutes, according to Lexmark testing.

Models available starting in June

The Lexmark CX963, CX962, CX961, CS963 and CX833 models are scheduled to be available in June. The Lexmark CX951, CX950 and MX953 models are scheduled to be available in the first quarter of 2025.

Models offered for business solutions dealers

Six new MFPs specifically designed for business solutions dealers will also be available through authorized solution providers. The Lexmark XC9655, XC9645, XC9635 and XC8355 will be available in June. The Lexmark XC9535 and XC9525 are scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2025. For more information on BSD models, please contact your Lexmark representative or visit Lexmark's Partner Portal.

* PCR content measured in accordance with IEEE Std 1680.2a™ - 2017 Standard for Environmental Assessment of Imaging Equipment - Amendment 1 — which is the standard used by EPEAT.

** Learn more about the Quocirca Sustainability Vendor Landscape, 2023

SOURCE Lexmark