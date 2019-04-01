Lexmark Featured in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Lexmark a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each supplier's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Lexmark's Partner Program is a global and integrated marketing program that empowers partners to effectively win more business opportunities by taking advantage of Lexmark offerings in a rewarding manner. Lexmark offers partners access to innovative imaging solutions and technologies, tools, resources and benefits that ultimately improve their bottom line. For more information on Lexmark's Partner Channel Programs, go here.

"With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel."

"The designation for the second year in a row as a 5-Star technology vendor from CRN demonstrates Lexmark's dedication to our channel partners," said Sammy Kinlaw, vice president, worldwide channel and OEM sales. "With our announcements in the past year of the Lexmark GO Line and Two Series, and the introduction of our Lexmark Cloud Management tools, we are focused on providing the right products, programs and coverage for our partners."

The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

