Lexmark Honored with Fourth Consecutive CIO 100 Award Win

IT Innovation and dedication to customer service recognized by Foundry's CIO 100 Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, was honored as a 2023 CIO 100 Award recipient by Foundry's CIO – the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership – for the fourth consecutive year.

Lexmark was recognized for the rearchitecting of its Service Operations, enabling real-time data analysis for immediate decision-making, transparency and long-term success for customers and partners alike.

"We are proud of our journey to modernize our digital infrastructure and create a more intuitive and intelligent experience for customers, partners and employees," said Vishal Gupta, senior vice president and chief information and technology officer at Lexmark. "Nearly 150 business processes were redefined, multiple legacy systems were retired, and innovative technologies were deployed to bring our award-winning Service Operations and analytics to life. Most important, we did all of this not only with zero customer disruption but increased the Net Promoter Score (NPS) by over 10 points."

The CIO 100 Awards celebrates 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.

"This year's class of award winners have distinguished themselves with many groundbreaking projects using AI, quantum computing, facial recognition, analytics and more," said Anne McCrory, group vice president at Foundry and chair of the 2023 CIO awards program. "We look forward to highlighting their great accomplishments."

The CIO 100 symposium and awards ceremony will be held August 14-16, 2023.

