Lexmark Recognized for Security Solutions and Services

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced it has again been recognized as a Leader by leading IT market research and advisory firm IDC in its IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment. Lexmark was also positioned as a Leader in the previous assessment, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2017 Vendor Assessment. (1) The study assesses the market for print and document security solutions and services among global hardcopy vendors and identifies their strengths and challenges.

The IDC MarketScape report states, "Lexmark's holistic approach allows it to provide systematic security for the device, the fleet, and across the network infrastructure." The report highlights Lexmark's "verticalized approach to the market and its ability to develop and leverage industry-specific security solutions and services" as setting it apart from competitors.

Lexmark's cloud offering and delivery options, including Cloud Print Infrastructure as a Service are also cited as a differentiator. "A majority of Lexmark's security offerings can be delivered onsite or remotely through the cloud by license, subscription, or SaaS-based billing models. Lexmark continues to expand its cloud options for delivery of print and document security solutions and services, making it easier for enterprise and SMB customers to migrate to a cloud-first strategy," the report states.

The IDC MarketScape report advises organizations to consider Lexmark "when looking for a vendor with deep industry knowledge, global consistency, and the ability to develop a security policy/program designed to address specific organizational goals, human factors, network content, vulnerabilities, and network architecture. Lexmark should also be on the short list for those companies looking to deploy a security strategy as part of a broader IT initiative, with flexibility in pricing and service delivery models."

"Lexmark's comprehensive approach to security addresses the broad range of threats in today's environment," said Allen Waugerman, Lexmark president and chief executive officer. "Customers across the globe trust Lexmark with their information. Being once again named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape demonstrates that trust is well placed."

In addition to print security, Lexmark has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape reports looking at managed print and document services / document workflow services in each of the six years those reports have been issued. (2)

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates innovative imaging solutions and technologies that help customers worldwide print, secure and manage information with ease, efficiency and unmatched value.

