Lexogen launches Streamlined, Large-scale RNA-Seq Service for Blood Samples

VIENNA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a pioneer in NGS Services, has launched a streamlined Blood RNA-Seq Service to expedite drug discovery from whole blood or biofluids.

Lexogen's established blood transcriptomics solutions, including CORALL for Blood and QuantSeq for Blood, offer efficient globin removal and robust workflows for comprehensive whole transcriptome sequencing and cost-effective gene expression profiling from blood.

At Lexogen NGS Services, the proprietary technologies are fully integrated into customizable, end-to-end Blood RNA-Seq Service workflows, available with RNA extraction from blood collection tubes and tailored data analysis. Blood-specific custom workflows, e.g., for efficient detection of isoforms and splice variants, are implemented. The new high-throughput RNA-Seq workflow for blood represents the most streamlined approach for blood transcriptomics screening and is now exclusively available as service at Lexogen.

"Our years of expertise in blood RNA-Seq have enabled us to develop robust and efficient services," said Eva-Maria Rösmann, Product Manager at Lexogen. "This high-throughput service is ideal for large-scale blood transcriptomics studies in drug discovery, accelerating the identification of novel therapeutic targets."

The technology QuantSeq-Pool for Blood uses sample barcoding and early pooling for unparalleled scalability of up to 36,864 samples. Lexogen's new library prep kit for High-throughput Expression Profiling for Blood will be available soon.

