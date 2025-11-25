Lexogen Successfully Completes Large-Scale Human Primary Cell Next Gen Sequencing Project with Ochre Bio

VIENNA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a Vienna-based biotech company specialized in RNA transcriptomics technologies and services announces the completion of a large-scale data generation project producing comprehensive functional genomics datasets from primary human hepatocytes with Ochre Bio. The project included over 120,000 samples assessed with Lexogen's proprietary extraction-free, high-resolution gene expression profiling platform and NGS Services.

Ochre Bio is a biotechnology company developing RNA medicines for under-treated chronic liver diseases. Ochre builds and integrates extensive human liver data, including proprietary gene perturbation and disease atlases, to make causal pathway predictions for target discovery and facilitate the development of RNA therapies. Ochre's proprietary OBELiX software enables interrogation of gene biology in human cells, tissue and whole livers, and provides an AI-driven discovery engine for target prioritization.

High-fidelity RNA-Seq data is foundational for Ochre's human discovery platform. Lexogen NGS Services has been a trusted long-term sequencing partner to Ochre Bio delivering high-quality RNA-Seq data from various sample inputs including bio-banked FFPE to micro-organ and primary hepatocyte samples at scale and in time. Lexogen NGS Services operates in accordance with cGLP and mostly rely on proprietary Lexogen technologies which are designed, developed, and manufactured under ISO 13485 in Vienna, Austria. Their expert teams provide state-of-the-art, streamlined, and customizable workflows to deliver the best results across all sample types, including the most challenging. Lexogen's proprietary THOR and pooling technologies enable extraction-free RNA-Seq, high consistency and resolution at scale.

"In AI-driven target discovery, a platform is only as powerful as the data fueling it. With more than 120,000 samples derived from primary human hepatocytes, an inherently complex and variable system, rigorous data quality and cross-sample consistency become essential for interpretability. High-fidelity sequencing data, standardized processing, and reproducible assay performance enable machine-learning models to separate true biological signal from technical noise. Lexogen's proprietary THOR technology and expert RNA-Seq service has delivered outstanding data at a large-scale enabling better target predictions in the future." says Quin Wills, Founder and CEO of Ochre Bio.

"The whole Lexogen team strives to deliver high-quality services at scale for our customers and industry partners. Delivering reliable, accurate data is central to our work, and we are committed to meeting the highest standards throughout every step of the process. By focusing on quality and consistency, we aim to support our partners in advancing their discoveries and accelerating innovation. Lexogen's mission even extends beyond: we are deeply motivated to support researchers and companies developing therapies and diagnostic tools that improve patient lives, and we are grateful that our work can play even a small part in contributing to better healthcare for everyone." says Stephane Barges, CEO of Lexogen.

About Lexogen

For nearly 20 years, Lexogen offers comprehensive solutions for transcriptome analysis and RNA sequencing, including kits, reagents, bioinformatics, and services (CRO). Lexogen's products are designed and manufactured in Vienna, Austria, and the sequencing services are also delivered from Vienna. The company is ISO 9001 and 1385 certified, and all services are performed in compliance with cGLP and GDPR.

For more information, visit Lexogen website: www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

