Lexogen partners with BlueBee to automate data analysis for CORALL RNA-Seq kit

VIENNA and RIJSWIJK, Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen and BlueBee, global experts in transcriptome sequencing and bioinformatics, respectively, have announced the implementation of the CORALL™ Total RNA-Seq data analysis pipeline on the BlueBee platform. Released by Lexogen earlier this year, CORALL is a novel all-in-one RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit, which enables fast and cost-efficient generation of UMI-labeled stranded libraries for whole transcriptome analyses using Illumina® NGS platforms. CORALL provides complete coverage of transcripts from start to end and delivers excellent gene discovery rates. "The protocol is compatible with a wide range of samples, remarkably user-friendly, and early customer feedback has been very positive," said Dalia Daujotyte, Chief Commercial Officer at Lexogen.

The CORALL data analysis pipeline on the cloud-based BlueBee platform provides CORALL users with an end-to-end solution. It enables kit users to perform read quality control, mapping, Unique Molecular Identifier (UMI) deduplication, and transcript quantification. Lexogen strategically partnered with BlueBee to automate the CORALL data analysis pipeline, following previously successful collaborations on data analysis pipelines for QuantSeq and SLAMseq kits.

"Staying true to our mandate, to provide fast, easy to use and robust transcriptomics and sequencing solutions globally, we are excited to once again partner with BlueBee to improve data analysis and user experience for our clients," said Daujotyte.

CORALL kit users will benefit from BlueBee's data analysis solution in several ways:

Streamlined workflow and instant access to analysis pipelines, thus simplified data analysis.

Flexibility to choose the geographical region in which the data should be analyzed, and therefore remain in compliance with GDPR and other data regulations.

On demand access to compute and storage capabilities for any scale, and at any time, hence no need for in house computational and storage resources.

Convenient sharing of data with collaborators within a secure environment, and automatic access to the most recent version of the pipeline.

"The expansion of our valued partnership, to now serve multiple RNA-Seq applications, increases the global reach of Lexogen's portfolio and improves user experience," said Hans Cobben, Chief Executive Officer at BlueBee. "It is our aim to serve as an extension of our partner-clients, on the solutions front, providing leading edge bio-IT technology and compliance for greater market access as our partner launches its end-to-end omics assay solutions," added Cobben.

To learn more about the CORALL Total RNA-Seq and its data analysis pipeline, register for our online webinar, which will take place on October 30, 2019.

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company, focusing on the development of innovative methods for RNA analysis. Its portfolio already includes multiple innovative and well-established protocols for RNA sequencing sample preparation, external RNA spike-in controls, as well as bioinformatic tools and sequencing services. Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, US.

For more information about Lexogen visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

About BlueBee

BlueBee is a global bioinformatics software solutions provider offering fit-for-purpose configurability on its global BlueBee Genomics Platform. BlueBee customizes your pipeline according to your needs to analyze, interpret, report, and learn from aggregated data, for research and diagnostic assay manufacturers, high-throughput service providers, and large project initiatives. BlueBee's information security management system is ISO 27001 certified plus an option for ISO 13485 quality management to serve medical devices. BlueBee meets GDPR and other global data compliance requirements with its unique data residency guarantee.

For more information about BlueBee visit www.bluebee.com and follow @bluebeegenomics.

