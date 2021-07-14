Lexogen Solutions for SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome Sequencing

VIENNA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the continued threat of COVID-19, the need for reliable methods to detect and trace viral variants is constantly increasing.

Surveillance monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 genome is required to identify mutations and follow the viral evolution leading to new variants with different epidemiologic traits. These traits can ensure the spread of the virus due to higher infectiousness, immune evasion, or higher transmission rates of the evolved variants. Therefore, surveillance sequencing is also used to trace the spread and transmission routes of variants and to identify the causative strain during ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19.

To help in the fight against the ongoing pandemic Lexogen, a leader in RNA sequencing technologies, has validated two workflows that provide robust, fast, and easy methods to improve SARS-CoV-2 sequencing for reliable variant tracing:

SARS-CoV-2 ARTIC Panel for Illumina - The panel is a multiplexed amplicon-based whole genome sequencing approach for SARS-CoV-2, developed by the ARTIC Network. The ARTIC Network is an international consortium of researchers dedicated to developing protocols for the epidemiological monitoring of viral genomes. Lexogen's solution combines Illumina-compatible SARS-CoV-2 ARTIC primer pools with high-performance NGS reagents and indexing solutions.

CORALL RNA-Seq with SARS-CoV-2 Sequence Enrichment. - This complete workflow combines fast and easy library generation with CORALL RNA-Seq with a post-library prep enrichment for SARS-CoV-2 Libraries (Daciel Arbor Biosciences) that robustly enriches even variants with significant mutations and rearrangements.

"Combination of the two well-established kits, CORALL Total RNA-Seq for library preparation and the ARBOR Biosciences myBaits SARS-CoV-2 kit, enabled efficient enrichment of the virus-derived sequences from SARS-CoV-2 positive gargle or swap samples. The workflow reduces the required sequencing depth per sample, and enrichment can even be done on already multiplexed CORALL samples for further cost savings." says Pamella Moll, Head of Kit Development at Lexogen

Torsten Reda, Chief Scientific Officer at Lexogen added: "Both methods cope with highly variable input producing good coverages of the entire virus genome which allows to detect any possible changes across the tiny but mighty sequence of less than 30 kb".

For more information about SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome Sequencing Solutions, please visit our webpage.

About Lexogen

Established in 2007, Lexogen is a leading company in transcriptomics, next-generation sequencing, and RNA analysis. The mission of the Lexogen team is to empower their customers with innovative top quality RNA analysis solutions and support, in order to improve health and well-being for everyone and our planet. Lexogen is the leader in 3' RNA sequencing, a technology proven for its efficiency, its robustness, and its sensitivity. Lexogen's portfolio includes innovative kits for true single-cell as well as bulk RNA Sequencing, RNA purification and ribosomal RNA depletion, spike-in RNA variant controls, and metabolic RNA labeling. Lexogen also provides first-class, fully integrated RNA analysis services from experimental design to analytical reporting.

Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, USA.

To learn more, visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

