Leybold USA Inc. Under New Leadership and Growing Online Vacuum Education Series

EXPORT, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective September 14th 2020, Leybold USA Inc. has new leadership, welcoming Henrique Triboni as the new General Manager of the Leybold North America Customer Center.

Henrique joined Atlas Copco (the parent company of Leybold) in 2005 and previously held the role of Vice President, Marketing at Quincy Compressors LLC in Bay Minette, Alabama. Prior to that position, Henrique was the Business Line Manager for the Oil Free Air and Industrial Air divisions in Compressor Technique in Brazil. Henrique's extensive experience managing multiple product lines and brands, as well as his in-depth knowledge of sales channels in the markets Leybold serves, make him well suited for this position.

"Leybold has proven time and time again, throughout its innovative history, that we are the leader in the advancement of vacuum pump technology. 2020 marks the 170th anniversary for Leybold, and I am excited to be joining the organization in this milestone year. While COVID-19 has posed an ongoing challenge for us, as it has for many of our customers and partners, we are well positioned with an outstanding team and the best vacuum products available on the market today," says Triboni

Leybold has continued to support customers through these challenging times by offering new and exciting ways to connect and learn about new vacuum technology or freshen up their vacuum- related skills. One way in which the organization has done this is through offering several different educational webinar series. These events can be found at Leybold.com and will continue to be offered for the foreseeable future. Customers can also schedule virtual consultations, maintenance and service support through their newest online booking tool.

"My vision stepping into this role is to continue to serve our customers here in North America in the best way possible. This means continuing to offer best-in-class customer support, applications expertise, system design, and a focus on helping our customers reduce downtime, increase process efficiencies and profitability. Leybold USA has been fortunate in our outstanding partnerships with some of the country's leading institutions, and I plan to work with our team to further develop these relationships. In addition, I see an outstanding opportunity to challenge the industry standard in vacuum pump technology in core markets such as food and other key industrial segments. I believe Leybold will continue to drive the adoption of new technologies and deliver unprecedented performance to some of North America's most critical industries," shares Triboni.

Triboni joins the leadership team in the USA which also includes Business Controller, Renee Nauyokas; Head of Human Resources, Valerie Mooney; Head of Marketing, Corrie Freudenstein; Business Line Manager Scientific Vacuum, Brad Creamer; Business Line Manager Industrial Vacuum, Steven Shrawder; and Business Line Manager Vacuum Technique Service, Greg Greinke.

Since joining the Atlas Copco family, Henrique Triboni has delivered double digit growth to several of the brands within the group. His leadership will help to continue to push Leybold USA Inc. to new heights. "I have a passion for continuous improvement – that, combined with a natural pragmatic approach, helps me find better ways to manage the business," concludes Triboni.

