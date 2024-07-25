LF Broadband Drives Development and Adoption of Open Source Broadband Transforming Disaggregated PON Architectures

Initiative announces vendors, telecom providers, and researchers as members; plus new software releases and deployments; as well as election of leaders from Deutsche Telekom and Türk Telekom as new governing board co-chairs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation is excited to announce the formation of LF Broadband , an open and collaborative initiative driving innovation in open source broadband access. LF Broadband supports a collection of projects that are transforming broadband networks and the Passive Optical Network (PON) industry, including the SEBA reference design for building open broadband networks, and the VOLTHA open source project for virtualizing multi-vendor PON systems. These projects previously were hosted by the Open Networking Foundation, and now with the Linux Foundation.

Formation of the LF Broadband Directed Fund

The LF Broadband Directed Fund was established recently as an independent fund under the Linux Foundation, with the goal of supporting broadband related open source projects in deployment with Deutsche Telekom, Türk Telekom, and more. LF Broadband was born out of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), which transitioned into the Linux Foundation in late 2023. Former ONF projects were split into three directed funds following the merger: LF Broadband, Aether, and P4. Supported by leading telecom, networking and broadband providers, LF Broadband projects are open source, with open interfaces, and future-proof designs based on cloud native architecture. Initial members supporting the formation of LF Broadband include Adtran, Deutsche Telekom, Digital Platforms, Excelacom, Iowa State University, Netsia, Radisys, Türk Telekom, Universidad de Burgos, and ZTE.

Initiative announces vendors, telecom providers, and researchers as members, plus new software releases and deployments. Post this

New Executive Director

Arpit Joshipura has been appointed Executive Director of LF Broadband. Joshipura serves as General Manager of Networking and Orchestration at the Linux Foundation, and oversees other subfoundations such as LF Networking and LF Edge.

"Just as open source drove the 5G transition in telecommunications core and edge stacks, it is also driving the next generation of broadband network technologies," said Joshipura. "LF Broadband provides a neutral forum for vendors, end users, and researchers to collaborate on the solutions necessary to drive transformed broadband networks and the Passive Optical Network industry."

New Governing Board Co-Chairs

Ahmet Fethi Ayhan of Türk Telekom and Manuel Paul of Deutsche Telekom have been elected as co-chairs of the LF Broadband Governing Board. Other governing board members are Bora Eliacik of Netsia and Robert Soukup of Radisys. The governing board oversees the strategic direction of LF Broadband, and approves all spending on behalf of the organization.

Current LF Broadband Initiatives

LF Broadband's open source broadband projects and initiatives provide:

Proven solutions in production (Türk Telekom, Deutsche Telekom)

Multi-vendor platform which supports a broad portfolio of ecosystem vendors, and prevents vendor lock-in

Multi-protocol, centralized network management and SDN control plane supporting existing and new OLTs and ONUs

The only open and disaggregated solution in production

Significant TCO savings (CAPEX 20-40% lower, OPEX 10-20% lower)

Initial projects under LF Broadband include VOLTHA and SEBA. VOLTHA provides common control & management for PON networks (OLTs and ONUs) and supports open-hardware based as well as traditional (chassis-based) OLTs with different OLT adapters. VOLTHA has a highly scalable microservice architecture, using VOLTHA stacks, tested for tens of thousands of ONUs.

VOLTHA has been deployed live in production environments by Deutsche Telekom and Türk Telekom. Multiple other operators have VOLTHA-based solutions in various stages of lab trials and field trials. VOLTHA v.2.12 was recently released, offering robustness, device management enhancements and support for additional subscriber profiles driven by operator requirements. Enhancements in this version include support for voice service profiles; improved error handling and recovery; management interface improvements for logging, alarms and attributes received from OLTs; observability infrastructure enhancements related to OLT metrics; and test infrastructure stabilization.

SEBA (SDN-Enabled Broadband Access) is a reference design for supporting broadband access with minimal prescription of technology choices, intended to support network and feature needs of multiple operators with a common architecture. Supporting both residential access and wireless backhaul, SEBA serves as foundational architecture for VOLTHA. SEBA is deployed in production by Türk Telekom.

LF Broadband is committed to supporting the development and adoption of open source broadband. To learn more about LF Broadband, including how to contribute to the community and become a member, please visit https://lfbroadband.org/ .

View the full press release with supporting quotes.

How to Get Involved:

About Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at www.linuxfoundation.org .

Media Contact

Noah Lehman

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation