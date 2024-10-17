LF Charities Welcomes Project Jupyter, Expanding Role in Data Science and Furthering Community Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Charities, Inc. (LF Charities) today announced that Project Jupyter , an open source project creating software and standards that are widely used by millions for interactive computing, data science, and research, is now hosted by LF Charities. This move is set to bolster Project Jupyter's sustainability, governance, and ability to grow its ecosystem, ensuring that its collaborative open source approach continues to thrive.

Jupyter software and standards, including the ubiquitous and category-defining Jupyter Notebook, have become essential tools across industries. They enable data scientists, researchers, educators, and enterprises to create and share interactive notebooks, and to build new applications centered on the interactive exploration of data, supporting collaboration with both humans and AI. Evolving from the IPython project, and growing in NumFOCUS, the transition to LF Charities marks a new chapter in the project's history, offering enhanced support, governance, and long-term vision for Project Jupyter's development.

"Project Jupyter has become a cornerstone in the data science, AI, and research communities, enabling interactive computing for users around the world," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to supporting the Project Jupyter community and enabling the project's long term sustainable growth. We also would like to thank NumFOCUS, Inc. for their prior support of the project."

"Project Jupyter has always been about collaboration, openness, and providing tools that support interactive computing at scale. Joining LF Charities represents an important milestone that will allow us to grow our impact and further our mission," said Fernando Pérez, Jupyter Executive Council Member. "This move enables us to strengthen our governance model and secure the project's future for generations of scientists, educators, and innovators."

With its new home at LF Charities, Project Jupyter will continue to thrive as an open, community-driven platform. The transition will ensure the project's stability, allowing it to respond more effectively to the growing demands of its users and contributors.

Project Jupyter welcomes companies using Jupyter in any capacity, research groups, government agencies, educators and individual contributors to get involved and participate. Additionally, organizations supporting Project Jupyter are working with the Linux Foundation to launch the Jupyter Foundation to further provide resources for the project's strategy and direction. To learn more about Project Jupyter, its mission, community and initiatives, please visit www.jupyter.org . For information on joining the Jupyter Foundation as a member, please see https://jupyterfoundation.org .

About LF Charities

LF Charities empowers people and communities worldwide to engage in the creation and development of open source technology. This includes enabling a wide range of technical collaboration, including open source software, standards, hardware, and data. It is the goal of LF Charities to enable development of open technology which is shared freely across the world to tackle societal challenges and bridge inequalities. LF Charities is committed to fostering a public commons for open source technology—a commons that propels the advancement of society at large. With this charitable mission, LF Charities supports the Linux Foundation ecosystem. For more information please visit https://lf-charities.org/.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

[email protected]

The Linux Foundation

SOURCE The Linux Foundation